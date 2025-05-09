Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

U.S. police arrest Ontario gun trafficker on Canada’s most wanted list

By Gabby Rodrigues & Caryn Lieberman Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 9:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '50K reward for one of Canada’s most wanted'
50K reward for one of Canada’s most wanted
RELATED: Toronto police, the Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for a tip that leads to the arrest of Kamar Cunningham – a man convicted of firearms trafficking offences. Jaden Lee-Lincoln Reports – Mar 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A wanted, convicted gun trafficker that Toronto police have been looking for has been found and arrested south of the border by American authorities.

Toronto Police say Kamar Cunningham, 43, was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Atlanta, Ga., region on Wednesday.

Cunningham was arrested as part of Project Patton in June 2018 for his involvement in an organized crime ring that trafficked firearms over the U.S. border. Seventy-five people were arrested in Project Patton, which at the time resulted in the single largest seizure of firearms in Toronto’s history.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two years later, on Nov. 27, 2020, Cunningham was convicted of several firearms trafficking charges. On May 4, 2021, he was sentenced in absentia to nine years in custody, but Cunningham did not appear for his court date.

Cunningham had been released on bail for a third time and skipped his sentencing, police said at the time.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police have been searching for Cunningham and he was put on Canada’s 25 most wanted list, run by the BOLO Program.

A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered for any information leading to the capture of Cunningham.

Cunningham is being held pending extradition to Canada, Toronto Police said.

Global News has produced two episodes about Cunningham on Crime Beat — a show that looks into some of Canada’s most infamous criminal cases.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices