U.S. police arrest Ontario gun trafficker on Canada’s most wanted list

Send this page to someone via email

A wanted, convicted gun trafficker that Toronto police have been looking for has been found and arrested south of the border by American authorities.

Toronto Police say Kamar Cunningham, 43, was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Atlanta, Ga., region on Wednesday.

Cunningham was arrested as part of Project Patton in June 2018 for his involvement in an organized crime ring that trafficked firearms over the U.S. border. Seventy-five people were arrested in Project Patton, which at the time resulted in the single largest seizure of firearms in Toronto’s history.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two years later, on Nov. 27, 2020, Cunningham was convicted of several firearms trafficking charges. On May 4, 2021, he was sentenced in absentia to nine years in custody, but Cunningham did not appear for his court date.

Cunningham had been released on bail for a third time and skipped his sentencing, police said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have been searching for Cunningham and he was put on Canada’s 25 most wanted list, run by the BOLO Program.

A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered for any information leading to the capture of Cunningham.

Cunningham is being held pending extradition to Canada, Toronto Police said.

Global News has produced two episodes about Cunningham on Crime Beat — a show that looks into some of Canada’s most infamous criminal cases.