Low river water levels spark questions over Lake Diefenbaker capacity

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Users of the South Saskatchewan River are sounding the alarm over dangerously low water levels.

But questions now come to the surface as to Lake Diefenbaker’s capacity to support farming and irrigation, as well as a constant supply of drinking water for 60 per cent of the province.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dr. John Pomeroy, a director with the University of Saskatchewan’s Global Water Futures, says farmers should be able to get by based on the water level currently held in the reservoir.

“This year there was pretty good winter precipitation over a lot of central and west-central Saskatchewan, so the irrigation needs would be lower this year,” said Pomeroy.

“So I think even this year, it’s speculating a bit, but even with a full buildout of that irrigation, we probably wouldn’t have too much trouble this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global’s Gates Guarin has more in the video above.