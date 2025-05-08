Alberta’s former Speaker to vote, heckle as brief MLA: ‘Things to get off my chest’

Send this page to someone via email

The now-former Speaker of the Alberta legislature says he’s excited to display some partisanship in his last days as an elected official.

Nathan Cooper announced this week that he is to resign his seat in the assembly to become Alberta’s representative to the United States in Washington.

The United Conservative Party MLA had been Alberta’s legislature Speaker — the non-voting and non-partisan debate referee — since 2019.

Cooper told reporters Thursday that he thinks he had a positive impact by softening the relationship between Alberta’s two parties, while also making a concerted effort to help people of all ages understand the legislative system.

But those accomplishments, he said, won’t stop him from getting back to his partisan roots in the last few days of Alberta’s spring session and his last as a member of the legislature.

“I’ve also got a lot of things to get off my chest,” Cooper said.

“When I was in the opposition, I actually was one of the chief hecklers, so I look forward to giving the new Speaker a run for their money.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When I was in the opposition, I actually was one of the chief hecklers, so I look forward to giving the new Speaker a run for their money."

Cooper, who was first elected in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills in 2015 under the Wildrose Party banner, added he will be voting for government legislation as a number of bills near the finish line with one week left in the spring sitting.

“The numbers are tight in there, and so we need to make sure that the government’s agenda is advancing,” he said.

Striking a more serious tone, Cooper said his time as Speaker was like a dream, which was why it was a “very sad day” to see that dream come to an end.

He said his distinct Speaker calls, which members from both sides of the house say will be especially missed, were never something he practised.

Rather, he said, they were his attempt to make sure members were engaged.

In tradition, newly-elected speaker of the house Nathan Cooper is dragged to the chair by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and NDP Leader Rachel Notley, after being voted in, in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Cooper laughed when recounting how, in his early days as Speaker, one Albertan emailed him to say that if he wanted to be a ringside announcer at wrestling matches, he should do so. But until then, they said he needed to tone it down.

He also chuckled when he brought up that a columnist once wrote that Cooper sounded like a “bellowing moose.”

As Alberta’s representative to the U.S., Cooper will look to attract investment, expand trade opportunities and maintain relationships to keep Alberta connected to decision-makers south of the border.

He said he didn’t have an endorsement for who should take his place as Speaker, but his top piece of advice was to always remain calm.

“You really have to be in control of yourself so that you can help navigate what are sometimes complex and frustrating situations,” he said.

A secret ballot election of assembly members will take place Tuesday to elect Cooper’s successor. If only one candidate is nominated, then no election is necessary.

When Cooper was first elected to the Speaker’s chair in 2019, his only opponent was Opposition NDP member and current agriculture critic Heather Sweet.

Cooper then faced off against Christina Gray in 2023, who’s now the Opposition NDP house leader.

Gray wouldn’t say Thursday if she’d want to throw her hat in the ring again, saying instead that the NDP caucus hadn’t discussed who it might nominate for Speaker.

One potential candidate is United Conservative Airdrie-East member Angela Pitt. She served as Cooper’s deputy speaker and chair of committees since 2019 and took over the Speaker’s role Thursday.

There are also rumours that Premier Danielle Smith’s municipal affairs minister might want the job.

Asked Wednesday if he had any interest, Ric McIver, a longtime MLA and cabinet minister under three premiers, said bluntly: “Stay tuned.”