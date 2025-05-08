Fuel tanker flips on side at Vancouver airport, injuring driver

See more sharing options

One person was hospitalized after a fuel tanker flipped on its side and started leaking fuel at Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The airport authority said it happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a restricted area and involved just the tanker and no other vehicles.

First responders rushed to secure the scene and airfield teams contained the spill within the hour, although it is unclear how much fuel leaked out.

The driver’s injuries are unknown and there is no word yet on what caused the rollover.

YVR said flights and operations were not affected by the incident.