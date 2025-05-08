SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

What Canada could learn from Trump’s new trade deal with U.K.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump, Starmer announce ‘historic’ U.S.-UK trade deal based on ‘reciprocity and fairness’'
Trump, Starmer announce ‘historic’ U.S.-UK trade deal based on ‘reciprocity and fairness’
U.S. President Donald Trump and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a trade deal between the two countries on Thursday, which also marked the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe. Trump said the deal is a “first in a series of agreements on trade my administration has been negotiating over the past four weeks. With this deal, the UK joins the United States in affirming reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle of international trade.”
Experts say U.S. President Donald Trump’s preliminary trade agreement with the United Kingdom could offer hints about how his administration might negotiate with Canada.

The agreement announced today is not finalized and many details remain unclear, but it sent a signal to nations around the world rattled by Trump’s attempt to deploy tariffs to upend global trade.

Under the deal, baseline 10 per cent tariffs on most U.K. imports to the United States would stay in place, while duties on steel and aluminum would be lifted.

Trump’s tariffs on U.K. automobile imports would be reduced to 10 per cent on a quota of 100,000 vehicles.

Carleton University international affairs professor Fen Osler Hampson says the deal shows the Trump administration is amenable to negotiation — a positive sign for Ottawa as it awaits the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Hampson says the U.K deal indicates Trump is open to lower tariffs but likely won’t eliminate them altogether.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

