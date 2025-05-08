Blairmore, Alta. man charged with child sexual exploitation offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man from Blairmore, Alta., has been arrested and charged with a number of child exploitation offences.

A statement from Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation Team (ICE) were acting on a tip from the RCMP when they executed a search warrant on the man’s home on April 28.

He has been charged with possessing, accessing and making available child pornography after police say child sexual exploitation materials were shared over social media applications Discord and Snapchat.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man also faces multiple firearms charges after police allege an improperly stored firearm was found inside his home.

Investigators said the man — who was released from custody on court-imposed conditions — was also arrested on similar charges in October 2019.

The community of Blairmore is located about 220 kilometres southwest of Calgary, in the Crowsnest Pass, near the border with British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement