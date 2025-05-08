Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Waterfront Drive murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal Waterfront Drive stabbing Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 1:45 a.m., and found the victim — who has been identified as 43-year-old Kerry Eastman — with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Wyatt Darius Prince, 24, was arrested the next day near McGregor Street and Bannerman Avenue with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service’s tactical support team.

He remains in custody.