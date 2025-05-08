Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in Waterfront Drive murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops investigating Waterfront Drive homicide'
Winnipeg cops investigating Waterfront Drive homicide
Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a fatal stabbing that took place early Sunday morning on Waterfront Drive.
A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal Waterfront Drive stabbing Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 1:45 a.m., and found the victim — who has been identified as 43-year-old Kerry Eastman — with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Wyatt Darius Prince, 24, was arrested the next day near McGregor Street and Bannerman Avenue with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service’s tactical support team.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
