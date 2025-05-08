Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

India suspends flights at key airports as tensions flare with Pakistan

By Rajesh Roy The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2025 9:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'India, Pakistan bracing for wider conflict after Kashmir killings'
India, Pakistan bracing for wider conflict after Kashmir killings
WATCH ABOVE: India, Pakistan bracing for wider conflict after Kashmir killings
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Airlines in India have suspended flight operations from more than two dozen airports across northern and western regions of the country amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

In advisories to passengers, key domestic airlines said their flights will remain suspended until Saturday from airports including Amritsar in northern Punjab and Srinagar in India-controlled Kashmir, bordering Pakistan.

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry hasn’t officially commented on the closure of airports after tensions flared up with Pakistan. A spokeswoman for the ministry, Beena Yadav, declined to comment on Thursday.

Indigo, the country’s biggest domestic carrier, on Wednesday canceled 165 flights, while Air India and Air India Express had a similar number of cancellations. Air India even diverted two of its international flights enroute from Amritsar, close to Lahore, to New Delhi, because of the sudden closure of the airport.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

India and Pakistan are teetering on the edge of a fresh military crisis after New Delhi launched missile strikes inside Pakistani territory Wednesday, targeting what it called terror training camps to avenge last month’s massacre of 26 Indian tourists in India-controlled Kashmir.

Story continues below advertisement

India blames Pakistan for backing the gunmen, an accusation that Islamabad denies.

Click to play video: 'India attacks Pakistan, stoking fears of war'
India attacks Pakistan, stoking fears of war
Trending Now

Soon after the killings, the two countries swiftly moved to close their respective airspace last month, and India has shut some of its airports. The cancellation of flights has resulted in woes for passengers.

Rahul, a 32-year-old Indian businessman who goes by a single name, had a flight from Dubai to Chandigarh on Wednesday, which was canceled after closure of the Indian airport. The airline offered him a rescheduled flight to Delhi and then a bus ride to Chandigarh.

Rahul’s work got delayed back home, but he didn’t complain.

“Its a security situation. I understand,” he said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices