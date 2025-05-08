$60-million 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot winner in Ontario purchased ticket online

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the winning ticket for the $60-million 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from Wednesday’s draw was purchased online.
The lucky winner bought their ticket on OLG.ca for the May 7 draw.
Two Encore tickets, each worth $100,000, were also purchased online.
“That means the winners have already received an email notifying them of their $60 million jackpot or big Encore prize,” the OLG said.
The Lotto 6/49 draw is every Wednesday and Saturday, and is $3 per play.
“The Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million,” the lottery company said.
