$60-million 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot winner in Ontario purchased ticket online

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the winning ticket for the $60-million 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from Wednesday’s draw was purchased online.

The lucky winner bought their ticket on OLG.ca for the May 7 draw.

Two Encore tickets, each worth $100,000, were also purchased online.

“That means the winners have already received an email notifying them of their $60 million jackpot or big Encore prize,” the OLG said.

The Lotto 6/49 draw is every Wednesday and Saturday, and is $3 per play.

“The Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million,” the lottery company said.