Canada

Former Alberta premier David Hancock named to justice position in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
On Sunday, Deputy Premier David Hancock will be sworn in as Interim Premier of Alberta.
A 2014 file photo of David Hancock. Global News
A former Alberta premier has a new job in the provincial courts.

The provincial government says David Hancock has been named assistant chief justice of the Alberta Court of Justice in the Edmonton Family and Youth Division.

Hancock, a long-time legislature member, served as interim premier and Progressive Conservative Party leader after the 2014 resignation of Alison Redford, later calling it the “best summer job that I’ve ever had.”

Hancock retired from politics after Jim Prentice was named as leader and was appointed in 2017 as a provincial court judge.

Before politics, Hancock received his law degree from the University of Alberta in 1979 and is a committee board member for the Alberta Law Reform Institute.

Chief Justice James Hunter says Hancock’s experiences and abilities will serve him well in maintaining access to justice for families in the Edmonton area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

