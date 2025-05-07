CFL suspends veteran quarterback Collaros for failing to respond to off-season test

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL has suspended Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros one game for failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request.

The league announced Wednesday officials with the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) twice tried to reach Collaros by phone and another time via email over a two-hour period. It added Collaros, 36, failed to respond within 24 hours, which usually would result in a two-game suspension.

The league said after a review it shortened the suspension to one game, citing “extenuating circumstances.”

The CFL also stated Collaros has never tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug under the joint CFL/CFL Players’ Association drug policy.

The CFL and CFLPA have also agreed to enhance contact protocols for off-season testing of players.

“Zach Collaros is one of the most respected leaders in our locker room and across the CFL,” Bombers president Wade Miller said in a statement. “He’s a professional in every sense — committed, accountable, and a true example of what it means to be a Blue Bomber.

“There was no intent for wrongdoing by Zach — just a missed step in the process. Both the CFL and CFLPA have since clarified and improved their communication protocols to help ensure this doesn’t happen to other players in the CFL.”

Under terms of the drug policy, suspended players can’t play in regular-season or playoff games. It is up to their club whether they participate in team activities, such as training camp, exhibition games, practices or meetings.

“Zach will miss our first regular-season game but will continue to fully participate in training camp and pre-season games,” Miller said. “As an organization, we’re also reviewing and strengthening how we support players in navigating off-season requirements.

“Zach remains an incredibly valued leader on and off the field, and we look forward to having him back under centre June 21 (Week 2).”

Winnipeg kicks off its 2025 season hosting B.C. on June 12 and then visits the Lions the following week.