Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

CFL suspends veteran quarterback Collaros for failing to respond to off-season test

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2025 2:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule'
2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2025 schedule is out. – Jan 16, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The CFL has suspended Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros one game for failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request.

The league announced Wednesday officials with the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) twice tried to reach Collaros by phone and another time via email over a two-hour period. It added Collaros, 36, failed to respond within 24 hours, which usually would result in a two-game suspension.

The league said after a review it shortened the suspension to one game, citing “extenuating circumstances.”

The CFL also stated Collaros has never tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug under the joint CFL/CFL Players’ Association drug policy.

The CFL and CFLPA have also agreed to enhance contact protocols for off-season testing of players.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Zach Collaros is one of the most respected leaders in our locker room and across the CFL,” Bombers president Wade Miller said in a statement. “He’s a professional in every sense — committed, accountable, and a true example of what it means to be a Blue Bomber.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no intent for wrongdoing by Zach — just a missed step in the process. Both the CFL and CFLPA have since clarified and improved their communication protocols to help ensure this doesn’t happen to other players in the CFL.”

Under terms of the drug policy, suspended players can’t play in regular-season or playoff games. It is up to their club whether they participate in team activities, such as training camp, exhibition games, practices or meetings.

“Zach will miss our first regular-season game but will continue to fully participate in training camp and pre-season games,” Miller said. “As an organization, we’re also reviewing and strengthening how we support players in navigating off-season requirements.

Trending Now

“Zach remains an incredibly valued leader on and off the field, and we look forward to having him back under centre June 21 (Week 2).”

Winnipeg kicks off its 2025 season hosting B.C. on June 12 and then visits the Lions the following week.

Click to play video: 'Bombers post $7 million profit in 2024'
Bombers post $7 million profit in 2024
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices