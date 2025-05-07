Woman awarded $55K by tribunal after being compared to Darth Vader

Send this page to someone via email

An NHS worker in the U.K. has been awarded close to £30,000 (CAD $55,000) after being compared to Star Wars bad guy Darth Vader at work by a former colleague.

Lorna Rooke said in 2021 a co-worker took a Star Wars-themed Myers-Briggs personality test on her behalf that likens participants to one of the franchise’s characters.

Rooke, a blood donation bank employee, was given Darth Vader — the Sith lord widely viewed as one of the most powerful, hated villains of the franchise — as her personality doppelganger, but says she was not present when her colleague, Amanda Harber, took the quiz for her, saying she had left the room to answer a personal phone call. Harber then disseminated the results among their colleagues, reported the BBC.

Myers-Briggs is a well-known personality indicator test that divides people into 16 categories based on traits of introversion, how intuitive they are, whether they are thought- or feelings-driven and how they perceive and judge their environments.

An employment tribunal in Croydon, London, ruled that the incident was a “detriment” because it harmed Rooke and impacted her negatively, reported the BBC.

As a result of the quiz, Rooke was made to feel widely disliked, which contributed to her low mood and led her to feel anxious in the workplace, found the tribunal.

The Darth Vader characterization was described by the quiz as a “very focused individual who brings the team together.” Nonetheless, the judge found the categorization to be overly negative.

“Darth Vader is a legendary villain of the Star Wars series, and being aligned with his personality is insulting,” Judge Kathryn Ramsden said.

The infamous villain is half-human, half-machine, seduced by the dark side of the Force.

Because the test was performed by one person for another, without their knowledge, and the results were disseminated amongst a group, Ramsden said it was “little wonder” the claimant was upset.

Rooke began working for the NHS Blood and Transplant service in 2003, where she was employed as a training and practice supervisor until the Darth Vader incident, which, according to media reports, was a contributing factor to her resignation.

She won the detriment case but lost on other claims of unfair dismissal, disability discrimination and failure to make reasonable adjustments.

In total, Rook was compensated £28,989.62, which equates to CAD $53,288.76.