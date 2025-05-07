Menu

Canada

New tipping and price display rules take effect in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
New rules on tipping and on price displays at grocery retailers are in effect as of Wednesday across Quebec.

Tips must now be calculated on the price before taxes, and tipping options must be “neutral and uniform,” so that a merchant can’t suggest a percentage that a client should give.

Also, grocery retailers will now have to include more information on displays, such as the price per unit of measure, and the price for customers who don’t belong to a store’s rewards program.

That measure extends to any retailer that sells food, including convenience stores.

The province has also raised the price accuracy policy from to $15 from $10 — meaning that if the price at checkout is higher than the advertised price, the product must be offered for free if it is less than $15.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who oversees consumer protection, says the new rules will make life simpler for Quebecers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

