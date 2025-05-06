Menu

Sports

3 injured Winnipeg Jets all skate ahead of Game 1 against Dallas Stars

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 8:32 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets fans celebrate the Jets third goal against the St. Louis Blues during third period NHL round one, game seven Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg, Sunday May 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets fans celebrate the Jets third goal against the St. Louis Blues during third period NHL round one, game seven Stanley Cup playoff action in Winnipeg, Sunday May 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
The Winnipeg Jets’ lineup has some question marks heading into their second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Defencemen Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley both skated on their own in non-contact jerseys ahead of the main skate on Tuesday, although both players left the ice when the practice began.

But Mark Scheifele practiced with the rest of his teammates, also in the yellow non-contact sweater after he missed the final two games of their first-round series with an undisclosed injury.

Head coaches rarely reveal much surrounding injuries in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Jets bench boss Scott Arniel hasn’t ruled any of them out for the series opener.

Morrissey was injured in the first period of Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

“Today was the first day for Josh, so that was great,” said Arniel. “For Schife, he was on yesterday, so he’s been on, actually sneaking in there.”

Considering injured players usually get at least one skate in a regular uniform before they return, it’s unlikely any of the three will be in the lineup for Game 1.

“It’s a good sign to see them out there and participating,” said Arniel. “Stan, first day today for him as well.

“We’ll go day-to-day here obviously and see where they’re at for tomorrow. They got to wake up tomorrow and see if they’ve improved from today.”

The Jets host the Stars to kick off the second round playoff series on Wednesday starting at 8:30 p.m.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

