RCMP investigate possible drowning at Pinawa Dam Provincial Park

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 5:45 pm
1 min read
Pinawa Dam, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Pinawa Dam, Manitoba. Scott Sparrow/submitted
The RCMP are investigating a possible drowning at the Pinawa Dam Provincial Heritage Park.

Police received a report of a 20-year-old man slipping off the rocks and into the water at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A search of the area and shoreline that night was unsuccessful.

On Monday afternoon, search crews were able to locate the body of the man.

