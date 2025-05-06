RCMP investigate possible drowning at Pinawa Dam Provincial Park

See more sharing options

The RCMP are investigating a possible drowning at the Pinawa Dam Provincial Heritage Park.

Police received a report of a 20-year-old man slipping off the rocks and into the water at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A search of the area and shoreline that night was unsuccessful.

On Monday afternoon, search crews were able to locate the body of the man.