RCMP investigate possible drowning at Pinawa Dam Provincial Park

The RCMP are investigating a possible drowning at the Pinawa Dam Provincial Heritage Park.
Police received a report of a 20-year-old man slipping off the rocks and into the water at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
A search of the area and shoreline that night was unsuccessful.
On Monday afternoon, search crews were able to locate the body of the man.
