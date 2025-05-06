Trump told Carney he’s looking forward to attending G7 meeting in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will meet again in person with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June.
During a press conference at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, following their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Carney says he had a “constructive” discussion with Trump as the leaders of two “sovereign nations.”
Carney said the two leaders are committed to meeting again in the future, with the next face-to-face meeting set for the 2025 G7 Leaders Summit that will be held from June 15-17 in Kananaskis, west of Calgary.
Carney is expected to host leaders from the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as the European Union.
Speaking to the media, following his meeting with President Trump on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two leaders will meet again, person-to-person, at the G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis in mid-June.
During the summit, public access to a large area of Kananaskis will be restricted, with increased security patrols, a heavy police presence and temporary airspace restrictions in place.
Get breaking National news
The group in charge of security — which is led by the RCMP — said there will also be designated demonstration zones established to provide a safe location for individuals and groups to express their views.
When Canada last hosted a G7 summit in 2018, Trump refused to sign the closing communiqué, stormed off early and called Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau “very dishonest and weak” in a spat over steel and aluminum tariffs.
Prime Minister Carney is expected to brief the premiers on his meeting with Trump during a first ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.
— with files from The Canadian Press.
Comments