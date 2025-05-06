Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Trump told Carney he’s looking forward to attending G7 meeting in Alberta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Police agencies prepare for monumental G7 security in Kananaskis'
Alberta Police agencies prepare for monumental G7 security in Kananaskis
WATCH: (Feb. 26, 2025) Officials from the Alberta RCMP and Calgary police are explaining some of the strategies to ensure the safety of some of the world’s most important figures at the G7 Summit in June. Skylar Peters takes a look at the coordinated effort to secure Kananaskis and Calgary ahead of the massive event. – Feb 26, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will meet again in person with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June.

During a press conference at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, following their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Carney says he had a “constructive” discussion with Trump as the leaders of two “sovereign nations.”

Carney said the two leaders are committed to meeting again in the future, with the next face-to-face meeting set for the 2025 G7 Leaders Summit that will be held from June 15-17 in Kananaskis, west of Calgary.

Carney is expected to host leaders from the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as the European Union.

Speaking to the media, following his meeting with President Trump on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two leaders will meet again, person-to-person, at the G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis in mid-June. View image in full screen
Global News

Speaking to the media, following his meeting with President Trump on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two leaders will meet again, person-to-person, at the G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis in mid-June.

Story continues below advertisement

During the summit, public access to a large area of Kananaskis will be restricted, with increased security patrols, a heavy police presence and temporary airspace restrictions in place.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The group in charge of security — which is led by the RCMP — said there will also be designated demonstration zones established to provide a safe location for individuals and groups to express their views.

Trending Now
This map, released by the Integrated Safety and Security Group, which will be providing security at the G7 summit in Kananaskis in June 2025, shows a large area that the general public will not have access to during the summit. View image in full screen
This map, released by the Integrated Safety and Security Group, which will be providing security at the G7 summit in Kananaskis in June 2025, shows a large area that the general public will not have access to during the summit. Integrated Security and Safety Group

When Canada last hosted a G7 summit in 2018, Trump refused to sign the closing communiqué, stormed off early and called Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau “very dishonest and weak” in a spat over steel and aluminum tariffs.

Prime Minister Carney is expected to brief the premiers on his meeting with Trump during a first ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices