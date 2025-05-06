Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Shareholders approve $15B Whitecap-Veren deal

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 4:54 pm
1 min read
A Veren Inc.logo is shown in a handout. View image in full screen
A Veren Inc.logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS /HO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Whitecap Resources Inc. is on track to join forces with Veren Inc. next week after shareholders of both companies gave their blessing for the $15-billion deal.

The companies did not immediately provide breakdowns of how many votes were cast in favour of the transaction during separate virtual shareholder meetings that were each completed in about five minutes.

The Calgary-based companies announced a friendly deal in March that they say will create the seventh-largest Canadian oil company by production.

The combined company will continue operating under the Whitecap name and management team.

Whitecap is to become the biggest landholder in the Montney and Duvernay shale regions in western Alberta and the second-largest oil producer in Saskatchewan.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

CEO Grant Fagerheim warned some staff will not be keeping their jobs in the new company.

Story continues below advertisement

“The personnel decisions we made were certainly not easy with the large number of quality personnel we had to choose from,” he told shareholders after the vote.

The companies are projecting more than $200 million in cost savings and efficiencies once they come together.

Whitecap will have total daily production of 370,000 barrels with the deal.

Fagerheim said Whitecap has stress-tested the combined company’s ability to withstand a US$50 West Texas Intermediate crude price through 2026. The June contract was trading under US$60 on Tuesday.

Trending Now

“We are excited to bring the new Whitecap Resources together with one mission – to drive superior per-share returns to shareholders,” Fagerheim said.

“It’s time to get it going.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta responds to OPEC production increase'
Alberta responds to OPEC production increase
Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices