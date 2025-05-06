Menu

Education

Big program cuts on the table at Vancouver Island University

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 9:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Program cancellations looming at Vancouver Island University'
Program cancellations looming at Vancouver Island University
Many programs are on the verge of being cancelled or suspended at VIU, as the university battles to balance it's budget. Kylie Stanton reports.
Staff and students at Vancouver Island University are raising the alarm about potentially significant cuts to programs and courses next fall.

Eleven programs could be slashed come September, while several others could end next year.

It comes as the school faces a funding crunch, in part because of new federal caps on international students whose tuition has been a mainstay for B.C. post-secondary institutions.

“I’m pretty alarmed,” Vancouver Island University Faculty Association president Gara Pruesse told Global News.

“There are probably union members’ jobs on the line, and programs that students are filling up the courses in right now.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. university layoffs blamed on feds international student cap'
B.C. university layoffs blamed on feds international student cap

Programs facing the axe include a number of graduate certificates and diplomas, including business, project management and international trade, as well as undergraduate programs such as bachelor of arts degrees in philosophy and global studies.

The proposal is currently before the Planning and Priorities Committee of VIU’s senate, which will make a final recommendation to the school’s full senate and board of governors.

Pruesse said she believes the package in front of decision makers has insufficient data on the potential cost savings the cuts would generate.

She said the cuts could also have unintended consequences by driving away would-be domestic students because of the reduced course options.

Students Global News spoke with on campus said they value the breadth of courses currently available.

“I’m not registered as a philosophy student, but I like philosophy a lot and I enjoy the classes and the offerings, and I think the professors here are pretty good,” said student Sean Adair.

Philosophy and English major Rachel Carefoot argued the school should actually be expanding its course offerings, not contracting them.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island University music program at risk of shutting down'
Vancouver Island University music program at risk of shutting down
“We have so many amazing programs that can be expanded to allow more students to attend,” she said.

“We have such an amazing nursing program here, I have so many friends (in it), but it’s such a small program.”

In a statement, VIU said “no final decisions have been made,” and that as such it would not comment further.

B.C. Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Anne Kang was not available for an interview.

In a statement, a ministry spokesperson pinned the blame on the federal government for its international student permit caps.

“We have raised our concerns to the Federal Government about the impacts of these policies on the post-secondary education sector,” the statement read.

However, it also said that despite provincial funding, B.C. universities are responsible for administering their own operations and programs.

“It is our understanding that Vancouver Island University has a board-approved deficit mitigation plan to which they are adhering,” it said.

Full details of the proposed program cancellations can be seen on the VIU website.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

