Stabbing leaves 48-year-old man dead in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A 48-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Monday night.

Vancouver police say a witness flagged down officers who were patrolling the neighbourhood around 8:45 p.m.

Police found the victim on the sidewalk at the entrance to the West Hotel near Carrall and East Hastings streets.

Police and firefighters performed first aid at the scene, but the man later died in hospital.

The suspect remains at large, but police do not believe the attack was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.