Crime

Stabbing leaves 48-year-old man dead in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eatside on Monday, May 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eatside on Monday, May 5, 2025. Global News
A 48-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Monday night.

Vancouver police say a witness flagged down officers who were patrolling the neighbourhood around 8:45 p.m.

Police found the victim on the sidewalk at the entrance to the West Hotel near Carrall and East Hastings streets.

Trending Now

Police and firefighters performed first aid at the scene, but the man later died in hospital.

The suspect remains at large, but police do not believe the attack was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

