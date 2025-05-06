SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs’ Stolarz not ruled out for Game 2

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz hasn’t been ruled out for Game 2 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series with Florida.

The netminder left Monday’s opener after receiving an elbow to the head from Panthers centre Sam Bennett in the second period.

Stolarz, who also took a shot off the mask early in Game 1, was knocked to the ice by the blow from Florida’s bruising forward, but stayed in the action for a few minutes. He eventually departed after vomiting on Toronto’s bench during a break in play.

Berube confirmed the 31-year-old was evaluated in hospital Monday night, but added he was at the team’s practice facility Tuesday morning. The coach said he didn’t know if his No. 1 crease option had suffered a concussion.

No stranger to being parachuted into a playoff series, Leafs backup Joseph Woll stopped 17-of-20 shots in relief as Toronto held on for a 5-4 victory over the Panthers to grab a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Game 2 goes Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

