Saskatchewan reports $31K in public money losses at Crown corporations

Saskatchewan’s government is reporting roughly $31,000 in public money losses after officials allege three employees used corporate credit cards and tampered with invoices for personal gain.

The public loss report accuses a staff member at SaskPower of spending more than $23,000 on non-business expenses with a corporate card.

It says the person is no longer employed and will need to repay the government.

The report alleges another SaskPower employee spent more than $3,000 on non-business expenses with a corporate card and has been placed on leave pending the results of an investigation.

It accuses the third employee, a manager at the Prince Albert Housing Authority, of altering invoices for personal reimbursement in excess of $5,000.

The report says the manager has been fired and the case reported to police.

