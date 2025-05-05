Canucks say ‘X’ account ‘compromised’ after Elon Musk, crypto posts appear

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Vancouver Canucks are urging people to “disregard any recent posts” on their X account, which the club said Monday has been “compromised.”

Posts appeared on the account Monday afternoon touting cryptocurrency, including one with an apparently deep-faked video of X owner Elon Musk promising a “crypto giveaway.”

“Our dear friend Elon has a message to everyone!” the post claims.

1:10 Canucks confirm head coach Rick Tocchet will not return next season

Another post included a graphic featuring several Canucks players while promoting a “$CANUCKS” crypto token.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first NHL team to ever do this,” the post claims.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement, a club spokesperson urged people not to interact with the posts.

“Please note that the @Canucks Twitter/X account has been compromised,” the statement reads.

“Please disregard any recent posts until further notice. We are working with the platform and the NHL to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The offending posts appeared to have been fully removed by 3 p.m.

The timing of the breach is particularly challenging for the club, with many fans tuning in to the Canucks social media accounts for the NHL Draft Lottery, scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Monday.