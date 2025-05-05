Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canucks say ‘X’ account ‘compromised’ after Elon Musk, crypto posts appear

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 6:06 pm
1 min read
A screenshot of the Vancouver Canucks X account after it was compromised on Monday. View image in full screen
A screenshot of the Vancouver Canucks X account after it was compromised on Monday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Vancouver Canucks are urging people to “disregard any recent posts” on their X account, which the club said Monday has been “compromised.”

Posts appeared on the account Monday afternoon touting cryptocurrency, including one with an apparently deep-faked video of X owner Elon Musk promising a “crypto giveaway.”

“Our dear friend Elon has a message to everyone!” the post claims.

Click to play video: 'Canucks confirm head coach Rick Tocchet will not return next season'
Canucks confirm head coach Rick Tocchet will not return next season

Another post included a graphic featuring several Canucks players while promoting a “$CANUCKS” crypto token.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first NHL team to ever do this,” the post claims.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement, a club spokesperson urged people not to interact with the posts.

“Please note that the @Canucks Twitter/X account has been compromised,” the statement reads.

“Please disregard any recent posts until further notice. We are working with the platform and the NHL to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The offending posts appeared to have been fully removed by 3 p.m.

The timing of the breach is particularly challenging for the club, with many fans tuning in to the Canucks social media accounts for the NHL Draft Lottery, scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Monday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices