How can you use AI to effectively search for jobs?

As some Canadians look to find a new job, they’re more frequently using artificial intelligence to help.

But while using AI is growing more common, a survey by CV Genius found 80 per cent of hiring managers dislike seeing AI-generated resumes and cover letters, with 74 per cent saying they can spot when AI has been used.

But while 57 per cent say they’re less likely to hire an applicant who used AI, there are ways to use it without risking your application.

“From an AI standpoint, people are using it in a variety of different ways to help them either land the job or get their foot in the door,” said Robert Hosking, executive director at consulting firm Robert Half.

A July 2024 survey by online marketplace vendor Capterra found 48 per cent of Canadian job seekers saying they are using AI to help in their job search, with 37 per cent saying they use it for writing or refining their resume.

If people are thinking of using AI to help in their job search, here are some of the best ways to use it effectively.

Use online job sites’ AI to tailor search

While many job postings will have you apply to the company’s website directly, you can get a jump start on finding the jobs that best suit your skills by uploading your resume to the various platforms’ websites and letting AI do the work.

One example is submitting your resume to a websites like Indeed or Monster, which then analyze the document to determine what jobs could fit with your skills and experience. LinkedIn also uses AI by analyzing your profile and job preferences to suggest relevant job openings.

“The AI embedded in those platforms will make a recommendation for you,” said Alexandra Tillo, talent strategy advisor at Indeed Canada. “It will say, ‘Hey, you know, looking at your resume, we found these jobs which appear to match the skills and qualifications you have on your resume.”

It does so by comparing your resume against a job description and finding keywords to match you with those roles that match your abilities.

Tillo said that using job alert optimization tools can let job hunters know when a position that matches their profile has been posted.

Preparing for the interview

Once you’ve nailed down an interview, you’ll move into the preparation process and while AI can’t determine exactly what questions you’ll be asked, it can still help you be prepare for them.

By inputting information about the job and the company, you can get suggestions on what to ask the recruiter in terms of workplace culture or job expectations, but Tillo notes AI can also produce questions similar to what you may be asked during the interview.

“It means that it’s easy for a job seeker to prepare some of those behavioural-based questions beforehand because most of the time they are adaptable to any kind of type of role they may be applying to,” Tillo said.

Questions revolving around situations, tasks, actions and results are more likely than not to come up in an interview and are commonly referred to as STAR (situation, task, action, results) questions.

The Alberta government’s alis website provides examples of this as part of its resources to support career goals, such as career planning. In one situation, the applicant is asked to explain how they handled a customer being unhappy with a recent shipment, the actions they had to take to solve the problem and the end result.

AI can be given details of the job being interviewed for and craft questions that the job seeker might be asked.

Depending on the type of AI you use, it can also be used for interview preparation through mock interviews. You can ask it to produce questions you might face in the job you’re applying for and it can provide feedback on your answer.

Unlike just providing questions, mock interviews can put you in a situation where you’re asked the questions and have to provide the answers in a real-time environment. You’ll also be provided feedback.

There are various apps available that can be used to conduct mock interviews, including through Google and others like Final Round AI, in which an applicant will be posed a question and then type in or even give their answer verbally. The AI will then provide feedback on how to refine your answers.

“I think it will give a lot of confidence as well for job seekers and not to be too surprised when thinking back some of the questions that are being asked of them,” Tillo said.

Hosking added that mock interviews can make it easier to not be caught off guard by questions, as an applicant will be more prepared for how to answer when asked.

Of the 250 Canadian job seekers Capterra surveyed who said they use AI, 27 per cent say they’ve used the technology for mock interviews.

Comparing offers

Sometimes in the job hunt, you may receive two competing offers, and deciding which is best for your career aspirations can be difficult. Hosking says it’s another case where AI may provide an assist.

“You can run them (the offers) against one another, what are the pros and cons and compensation, benefits, perks, so it can give you a bit of an assessment on where, maybe not where they would rank, but the benefits of each so it can help you in your decision making,” he said.

He added that AI may also provide insight into compensation levels for the kinds of roles you’re applying to, which can further assist in deciding on which job to take.

Avoid the pitfalls

From interview preparation to helping find jobs that fit you, AI can be useful, but Tillo said there are also issues that can arise.

One of the most obvious is having a cover letter crafted by AI, as the structure may make it clear who wrote it. She adds that people should also avoid using AI during an interview, as managers are becoming more skilled at recognizing when someone is reading off an answer provided by AI rather than being authentic.

“I really want to tell people to not forget about that and give 100 per cent of yourself and your attention to the person you’re talking to,” she said.