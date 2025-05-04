Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Sturgeon County wildfire wipes out family farm

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted May 4, 2025 8:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sturgeon County, Alta., wildfire wipes out family farm'
Sturgeon County, Alta., wildfire wipes out family farm
An evacuation alert has been issued in Alberta near the Redwater Recreation Area, after a wildfire started in the region on Saturday. The fire has already destroyed one home in the area. Global News’ Jaclyn Kucey spoke with the owners, who remain in disbelief.
The community of Sturgeon County, Alta., is rallying behind one family whose ranch was destroyed by a wildfire on Saturday.

More than 60 people showed up to help Cole Williams evacuate nearly 150 head of cattle, along with three horses and their dogs, from his family farm throughout the night.

A GoFundMe for the Williams family has been set up to help them rebuild.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated to be around 380 hectares in size. Sturgeon County says this is a quickly evolving situation.

Watch the video above for more on the story.

