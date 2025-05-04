Sturgeon County wildfire wipes out family farm

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Sturgeon County, Alta., is rallying behind one family whose ranch was destroyed by a wildfire on Saturday.

More than 60 people showed up to help Cole Williams evacuate nearly 150 head of cattle, along with three horses and their dogs, from his family farm throughout the night.

A GoFundMe for the Williams family has been set up to help them rebuild.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated to be around 380 hectares in size. Sturgeon County says this is a quickly evolving situation.

