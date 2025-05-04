Arias sparks 3-run inning as Guardians beat Jays

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Gabriel Arias’s two-run single was part of a three-run fourth inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays (16-18) replied with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the fourth, but their bats then went silent for their second straight loss before 30,641 at Rogers Centre.

After Daniel Schneemann, who hit the game-winning grand slam on Saturday, doubled in a run, Arias sharply singled to right to score Carlos Santana and Schneeman.

Arias scored the game’s first run in the third inning thanks to an Angel Martinez base hit off starter Bowden Francis (2-5).

Francis lasted 4 ⅓ innings, surrendering four runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Guardians (20-14) starter Tanner Bibee (3-2) departed during his warmup pitches for the sixth inning with leg cramps. He yielded two earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

After a Jose Ramirez error ignited the Blue Jays’ fourth-inning rally, Andres Gimenez delivered the big blow with a two-run single.

Reliever Brendon Little walked three Guardians in the ninth to lead to a final run. Emmanuel Clase earned his seventh save despite a throwing error and sacrifice fly to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the ninth.

TAKEAWAYS

Guardians: Steven Kwan made a fine running catch in the left-field gap on Bo Bichette with one out and one on to save a run in the third inning.

Blue Jays: The home side only had two hits in the final five innings in the series finale after being no-hit in the final four innings on Saturday.

KEY MOMENT

Anthony Santander worked Bibee for a 12-pitch walk to load the bases in the third inning. But George Springer smacked a fly ball to centre field for the third out.

KEY STAT

Kwan belted seven hits and drew a walk in the series.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays have Monday off before hitting the road for three-game sets against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday and the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.