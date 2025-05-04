Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested by Toronto police and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly double shooting in the Riverdale neighbourhood in mid-April.

Police announced the suspect’s arrest Sunday, after they picked up the youth on Saturday.

Neither the youth’s name nor any identifying details can be published under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth appeared in court via video link at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday, Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Alan Bartlett said in a statement.

The charges must be proven at trial; the accused is innocent until proven guilty.

The Toronto youth’s arrest is the latest in a series of such violent cases from across Canada, including murder charges against a 16-year-old youth from Perth, Ont., last fall.

Story continues below advertisement

The TPS said the April 15 shootings began at approximately 11:15 p.m., when its officers responded to a call for a sound of gunshots in the Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto officers who arrived on the scene said they located two men who had been shot, and life-saving measures were started.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the second man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victims were identified as Quentin Caza, 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both from Toronto.

Police released the photos of Caza and McNeil during their investigation but said nothing more about the apparent motive or the circumstances that preceded the shootings.

View image in full screen Undated photos of 18-year-old Quentin Caza (left) and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil (right), who were shot and killed in a double homicide on April 15, 2025. Provided / Toronto Police

The young men’s deaths were Toronto’s 9th and 10th homicides of 2025, police said.