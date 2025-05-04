Menu

Crime

Toronto police arrest, charge teenager with April double homicide in GTA

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted May 4, 2025 1:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 young men shot and killed in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood'
2 young men shot and killed in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood
Toronto police continue to look for suspects following a shooting at Logan and Bain avenues in Riverdale Tuesday night. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, police believe this was a targeted shooting – Apr 16, 2025
A 17-year-old youth has been arrested by Toronto police and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly double shooting in the Riverdale neighbourhood in mid-April.

Police announced the suspect’s arrest Sunday, after they picked up the youth on Saturday.

Neither the youth’s name nor any identifying details can be published under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth appeared in court via video link at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday, Toronto Police Detective Sergeant Alan Bartlett said in a statement.

The charges must be proven at trial; the accused is innocent until proven guilty.

The Toronto youth’s arrest is the latest in a series of such violent cases from across Canada, including murder charges against a 16-year-old youth from Perth, Ont., last fall.

Click to play video: 'Youth sentenced in homicide of St. Mary’s First Nation elder'
Youth sentenced in homicide of St. Mary’s First Nation elder

The TPS said the April 15 shootings began at approximately 11:15 p.m., when its officers responded to a call for a sound of gunshots in the Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue area.

Toronto officers who arrived on the scene said they located two men who had been shot, and life-saving measures were started.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the second man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victims were identified as Quentin Caza, 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both from Toronto.

Police released the photos of Caza and McNeil during their investigation but said nothing more about the apparent motive or the circumstances that preceded the shootings.

The victims - two young men View image in full screen
Undated photos of 18-year-old Quentin Caza (left) and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil (right), who were shot and killed in a double homicide on April 15, 2025. Provided / Toronto Police

The young men’s deaths were Toronto’s 9th and 10th homicides of 2025, police said.

