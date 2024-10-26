Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

A 16-year-old charged with murdering teenager in Perth, Ont.: OPP

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted October 26, 2024 2:54 pm
1 min read
OPP View image in full screen
An OPP vehicle is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Tammy Hoy
The Ontario Provincial Police has charged a 16-year-old with murder following the death of a teenager in Perth, a small town outside Ottawa.

Officers with the OPP’s Lanark County detachment responded to the area of North Street North and Sherbrooke Street East in Perth just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024.

One person was found dead, and another person was arrested at a home in the area, the OPP said in a statement that offered no additional details about what happened between the teenagers.

The 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, the OPP said.

A second-degree murder charge is typically laid in cases and situations that involve a killing that was intentional but which was not pre-meditated or planned.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused remains in custody with a virtual bail hearing scheduled for today before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth.

Get daily National news

The identity of the accused minor is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.  Anyone who shares the name publicly could be subject to criminal charges, the OPP said.

The police warned local residents they will continue to see a large police presence as the murder investigation continues. by Lanark County OPP members, in collaboration with the Lanark County Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is also working on the probe.

People with any information that could assist the investigation should contact Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you want to remain anonymous, contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

