Alberta NDP members vote for option to opt out of federal party

Naheed Nenshi secured a strong mandate Friday as Alberta NDP members handed him a 90 per cent margin in a leadership confidence vote during the party’s 2025 convention in Edmonton.

Roughly 1,500 members and guests were on hand for the vote at the Edmonton Convention Centre but the spotlight wasn’t only on leadership. The bigger question: How closely should Alberta’s NDP remain tied to its federal counterpart?

