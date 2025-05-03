Menu

Crime

Man arrested after triple stabbing at Hamilton, Ont. mosque

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2025 3:43 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Police officers stand outside the scene of a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police officers stand outside the scene of a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Police say they’ve arrested a 40-year-old man after three people were stabbed at a mosque in Hamilton.

Officers responded to the Hamilton Downtown Mosque around 2:15 p.m. Friday after reports of an altercation.

Hamilton police say the incident began outside the mosque before continuing inside and left three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the mosque and police say the incident was not motivated by hatred.

Police say the suspects and victims know each other and the second suspect remains on the run.

Hamilton police charged the 40-year-old man with two counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of aggravated assault.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

