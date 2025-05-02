Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 injured in stabbing at mosque in Hamilton, Ont.: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo. Hamilton police cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Hamilton, Ont. say they are currently investigating a stabbing at a mosque in the city’s downtown core that has left two people injured.

Police say officers are searching for two suspects who fled the unnamed place of worship in an unknown direction.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment while a second was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

Police have not provided any further information.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices