2 injured in stabbing at mosque in Hamilton, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Hamilton, Ont. say they are currently investigating a stabbing at a mosque in the city’s downtown core that has left two people injured.

Police say officers are searching for two suspects who fled the unnamed place of worship in an unknown direction.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment while a second was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police have not provided any further information.

This story will be updated as more details become available.