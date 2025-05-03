John Hogan named Newfoundland premier after winning Liberal leadership

Send this page to someone via email

John Hogan is the new leader of the provincial Liberals and new premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hogan, the former health minister, handily beat rival John Abbott in a leadership contest vote released today at the party’s convention in St. John’s.

He picked up 77.4 per cent of the points needed under the party’s voting system, which assigns points for the number of votes won in each of the province’s 40 electoral districts.

The party said 9,895 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians cast their ballots, which it said demonstrated “a high level of engagement and enthusiasm for the future direction of the Party and the province.”

Hogan takes over from Andrew Furey, who announced in February he would step down as premier.

He has zeroed in on health care, affordability and finalizing a high-stakes energy deal with Quebec that promises $225 billion in revenue over the next 50 years.

Hogan inherits considerable challenges, including a projected provincial net debt of $19.4 billion for a province of about 540,000 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025, with a file from Andrew McIntosh of Global News