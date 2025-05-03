Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

John Hogan named Newfoundland premier after winning Liberal leadership

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 3, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
photo of John Hogan View image in full screen
John Hogan addresses a press conference in St. John's in 2023. On Saturday, he won the leadership of the provincial Liberals and becomes the new premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. Paul Daly / Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

John Hogan is the new leader of the provincial Liberals and new premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hogan, the former health minister, handily beat rival John Abbott in a leadership contest vote released today at the party’s convention in St. John’s.

He picked up 77.4 per cent of the points needed under the party’s voting system, which assigns points for the number of votes won in each of the province’s 40 electoral districts.

The party said 9,895 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians cast their ballots, which it said demonstrated “a high level of engagement and enthusiasm for the future direction of the Party and the province.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hogan takes over from Andrew Furey, who announced in February he would step down as premier.

Click to play video: 'Why is Andrew Furey resigning as premier of N.L.?'
Why is Andrew Furey resigning as premier of N.L.?
Trending Now

He has zeroed in on health care, affordability and finalizing a high-stakes energy deal with Quebec that promises $225 billion in revenue over the next 50 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Hogan inherits considerable challenges, including a projected provincial net debt of $19.4 billion for a province of about 540,000 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025, with a file from Andrew McIntosh of Global News

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices