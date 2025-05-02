Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld has resigned, interim chief appointed

Send this page to someone via email

In a surprise move, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld has tendered his resignation after six years as head of the city’s police force.

Neufeld’s resignation was revealed in a letter from Amtul Siddiqui, chair of the Calgary Police Commission, that was obtained by Global News.

While the letter makes no mention of the reason’s for Neufeld’s resignation, it thanks him for “leading the Service through a very turbulent time.”

The letter says the commission has also appointed Deputy Chief Katie McLellan as interim chief, effective immediately.

According to the Calgary Police Service website, McLellan, who has more than 35 years of experience with the force, has been a deputy chief since 2019.

The Calgary police commission has appointed Deputy Chief Katie McLellan as the interim chief of the Calgary Police Service. Originally from Scotland, she first joined the Calgary Police Service in 1987. Calgary Police Service

In the letter, Neufeld issued a statement expressing his gratitude and praising the members and employees of the force for their work.

“Thank you to all the incredible members of the CPS, both sworn and civilian, for your commitment and dedication to serving Calgarians and to keeping our city safe,” reads the statement. “It was an absolute privilege to serve our amazing community as a police officer and, in particular, to do it with all of you. You should all be proud of your daily efforts and the positive impact that flows from them.”

One of the immediate challenges facing the interim chief will be helping to organize and enforce security for the upcoming G7 Summit being held in Kananaskis from June 15 to 17.

There’s no word on when a permanent replacement for Neufeld will be made, but the statement said the commission intends to first focus on the busy summer and continue to address staffing concerns and morale.

The statement said the commission also wants to take time to “consult with the community and members on what should be sought in a future chief.”

