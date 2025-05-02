Menu

Politics

Alberta government defends spending $280K on replacing rug in premier’s office

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 4:34 pm
A file photo of the Alberta legislature. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Alberta legislature. Global News
Alberta’s government is defending a hefty bill to replace the rug in Premier Danielle Smith’s office.

The government says the previous carpet in the 6,500 square foot legislature space was more than 20 years old and riddled with rips and stains.

It says it recently spent about $280,000 to replace the rug, because the legislature is an important part of Alberta’s history and deserves to be in good condition.

Independent legislature member Scott Sinclair, a former United Conservative Party backbencher, said this week that Smith’s spending is “out of control” and out of touch.

He called on the government to stop spending on wants rather than needs, while it stares down a $5 billion deficit.

He also claimed the province is spending $300,000 on china or dinnerware for Government House in Edmonton, which hosts government functions and ceremonies, but the province says no decision has been made.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

