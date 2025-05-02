Menu

Crime

Lapu Lapu Day attack suspect had a drone in his possession, sources say

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 3:02 pm
1 min read
Global News is learning critical information that could impact the investigation into the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy. It concerns something suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo allegedly had in his possession that night. Catherine Urquhart has more on that and the questions surrounding this new revelation.
Days after the disturbing mass killing at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver, there are new questions about that night. Questions that involve possible evidence and intent.

Sources have told Global News that murder suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo had in his possession, at the time of the incident, a drone. It remains unclear why he had the drone or how it was used.

Was the drone flown to view the area beforehand? Was anything recorded? Police won’t answer those questions.

Nor will they say if the drone forms part of their investigation. Vancouver police continue to seek first-hand video and witnesses.

“What you have to say is incredibly important to us. We want to speak to you. We invite you to come forward and share your first-person account of what happened,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

As the investigation continues, and B.C.’s Mental Health Act faces a review, a number of municipalities are calling on the province to improve mental health care supports.

“Many municipalities have stepped up and said we have a site and would like you to locate beds in our community to provide this kind of care,” Premier David Eby said.

“I’m very grateful for that.”

Lo remains in police custody and is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

It remains unclear whether those charges will be upgraded, but prosecutors are expected to lay additional charges in the attack.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

