Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate teen stabbing in Flin Flon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say'
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
RELATED: A joint police unit made up of a dozen officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP is launching a new online tool to fight crime – Oct 8, 2024
Police in Flin Flon, Man., are looking for more information about a stabbing that put a 16-year-old boy in hospital with serious injuries.

Flin Flon RCMP were called to the hospital around 10:25 Thursday, where they learned the victim was from Creighton, Sask., and had been admitted with serious injuries caused by a stabbing.

On May 1, 2025, at 10:25 pm, Flin Flon RCMP received a report from the hospital of a youth who had been admitted with serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Police say the victim and a 17-year-old suspect got into an argument at a Callinan Street home, which escalated to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
