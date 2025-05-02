Manitoba RCMP investigate teen stabbing in Flin Flon

Police in Flin Flon, Man., are looking for more information about a stabbing that put a 16-year-old boy in hospital with serious injuries.
Flin Flon RCMP were called to the hospital around 10:25 Thursday, where they learned the victim was from Creighton, Sask., and had been admitted with serious injuries caused by a stabbing.
Police say the victim and a 17-year-old suspect got into an argument at a Callinan Street home, which escalated to the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
