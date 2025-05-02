Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Man vs. ape: Viral gorilla fight question drives internet bananas

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 3:47 pm
3 min read
A silverback gorilla forages for food at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on May 30, 2022. View image in full screen
A silverback gorilla forages for food at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Fla., on May 30, 2022. Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Would you exchange blows with a single gorilla if you had 99 other armed men as backup? This is the question drawing millions of social media users into a heated debate online.

A playful post on X by Michael Sherrills from April 24, which has more than 290 million views as of Friday afternoon, prompted the discussion.

He argues that 100 armed men could beat a gorilla in a fight, with one caveat: “everybody just gotta be dedicated.”

The dialogue swiftly gained momentum and made its way onto Reddit, TikTok and Facebook, with thousands of people weighing in on their hypothetical chances of bringing down a gorilla.

Some argued that sheer numerical advantage was enough to pull off a win against nature’s largest living primate, while others had no doubt that the barrel-chested ape would take the crown.

Story continues below advertisement

One X user, who claimed to have a “degree in monkeys,” curated a series of detailed charts outlining the genealogy and evolution of the species, alongside a lengthy thread outlining their stance.

Tara Stoinski, president, CEO and chief scientific officer for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, told Forbes that gorillas would “come to the fight boasting more physical strength, much stronger jaw muscles and thick skin that is tough to penetrate.”

According to Stoinski, adult gorillas can weigh up to 400 pounds and are up to 10 times stronger than humans.

“It’s just an issue of sheer numbers,” Stoinski added, explaining that humans’ ability to “strategize, coordinate, and multitask would lend an advantage that the gorilla may not be able to overcome if it were surrounded.”

Story continues below advertisement

The amusing squabble even captured the attention of prominent online personalities, including Mr. Beast, a global YouTube star known for staging elaborate game shows and stunts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers”? he wrote. The post garnered close to 10 million views.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to Mr. Beast by volunteering himself for the mission.

“Sure, what’s the worst that could happen?” he responded.

Story continues below advertisement

Popular California fast food chain In-N-Out Burger couldn’t resist leaving its two cents in the chat either.

“It’s a guaranteed fact that 100 In-N-Out employees can take on 1 gorilla,” the restaurant wrote on X.

Chili’s Grill and Bar followed suit, posting a picture of a large spread of food with the caption “this and debating who would win a 100-man vs 1 gorilla battle.”

Trending Now

The NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves also chimed in on the light-hearted parley, with players giving their verdict on which side they think would emerge victorious.

Story continues below advertisement

“You got the right strategy. I’m thinking waves of, like, 20, I think the hundred,” one player said.

But not all the teammates were on the same page.

“I got the gorilla, cause you’d have to get a hundred men to be confident enough to run at it at one time, and there would be too many casualties,” another player argued.

German supermarket brand Aldi was inspired by the online spat to push a banana ad.

It’s enough to drive you bananas, the more you think about it.

 

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices