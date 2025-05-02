Man vs. ape: Viral gorilla fight question drives internet bananas

Send this page to someone via email

Would you exchange blows with a single gorilla if you had 99 other armed men as backup? This is the question drawing millions of social media users into a heated debate online.

A playful post on X by Michael Sherrills from April 24, which has more than 290 million views as of Friday afternoon, prompted the discussion.

He argues that 100 armed men could beat a gorilla in a fight, with one caveat: “everybody just gotta be dedicated.”

The dialogue swiftly gained momentum and made its way onto Reddit, TikTok and Facebook, with thousands of people weighing in on their hypothetical chances of bringing down a gorilla.

Some argued that sheer numerical advantage was enough to pull off a win against nature’s largest living primate, while others had no doubt that the barrel-chested ape would take the crown.

One X user, who claimed to have a “degree in monkeys,” curated a series of detailed charts outlining the genealogy and evolution of the species, alongside a lengthy thread outlining their stance.

Just remembered I have an actual degree specifically in monkeys and am uniquely qualified to address the 100 men vs 1 gorilla discourse — Kaleb (@cowboyKal3b) April 28, 2025

Tara Stoinski, president, CEO and chief scientific officer for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, told Forbes that gorillas would “come to the fight boasting more physical strength, much stronger jaw muscles and thick skin that is tough to penetrate.”

According to Stoinski, adult gorillas can weigh up to 400 pounds and are up to 10 times stronger than humans.

“It’s just an issue of sheer numbers,” Stoinski added, explaining that humans’ ability to “strategize, coordinate, and multitask would lend an advantage that the gorilla may not be able to overcome if it were surrounded.”

The amusing squabble even captured the attention of prominent online personalities, including Mr. Beast, a global YouTube star known for staging elaborate game shows and stunts.

“Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers”? he wrote. The post garnered close to 10 million views.

Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers? pic.twitter.com/p2iQvOWbYJ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 28, 2025

Tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to Mr. Beast by volunteering himself for the mission.

“Sure, what’s the worst that could happen?” he responded.

Sure, what’s the worst that could happen? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2025

Popular California fast food chain In-N-Out Burger couldn’t resist leaving its two cents in the chat either.

“It’s a guaranteed fact that 100 In-N-Out employees can take on 1 gorilla,” the restaurant wrote on X.

Chili’s Grill and Bar followed suit, posting a picture of a large spread of food with the caption “this and debating who would win a 100-man vs 1 gorilla battle.”

The NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves also chimed in on the light-hearted parley, with players giving their verdict on which side they think would emerge victorious.

the question everyone is asking rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/PmelcFiHB5 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 29, 2025

“You got the right strategy. I’m thinking waves of, like, 20, I think the hundred,” one player said.

But not all the teammates were on the same page.

“I got the gorilla, cause you’d have to get a hundred men to be confident enough to run at it at one time, and there would be too many casualties,” another player argued.

German supermarket brand Aldi was inspired by the online spat to push a banana ad.

Us befriending the gorilla. Avoiding conflict (per usual). pic.twitter.com/Y0udCuJSin — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) April 29, 2025

It’s enough to drive you bananas, the more you think about it.