Canada

Tyler Mazereeuw named Canadian Elite Basketball League’s new president

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Official game ball of the CEBL sits courtside ahead of game action in Guelph, Ont., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Official game ball of the CEBL sits courtside ahead of game action in Guelph, Ont., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Tyler Mazereeuw has been named the new president of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Mazereeuw will focus on leading and strengthening the league’s sales and marketing efforts to elevate its commercial presence.

He has held senior roles with several prominent organizations over a 20-year career, including the Canadian Football League, IMG and Molson Sports & Entertainment.

Mazereeuw was with the CFL for 12 years, most recently serving as chief commercial officer for the league, where he oversaw revenue, marketing, and data strategy across broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, licensing, brand and digital platforms.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Edmonton Stingers host the Calgary Surge.

Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre will host the championship weekend Aug. 22-24 as the top four teams vie for the league’s title.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

