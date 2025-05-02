Tyler Mazereeuw named Canadian Elite Basketball League’s new president

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Tyler Mazereeuw has been named the new president of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Mazereeuw will focus on leading and strengthening the league’s sales and marketing efforts to elevate its commercial presence.

He has held senior roles with several prominent organizations over a 20-year career, including the Canadian Football League, IMG and Molson Sports & Entertainment.

Mazereeuw was with the CFL for 12 years, most recently serving as chief commercial officer for the league, where he oversaw revenue, marketing, and data strategy across broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, licensing, brand and digital platforms.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Edmonton Stingers host the Calgary Surge.

Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre will host the championship weekend Aug. 22-24 as the top four teams vie for the league’s title.