Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. fugitive returned to Canada after 3-year international investigation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police offer $100K award for B.C. fugitive'
Vancouver police offer $100K award for B.C. fugitive
JUNE 2023: Vancouver police are offering a $100,000 reward for a fugitive who's been on the run for eight months. Officers say 36-year-old Cody Timothy Casey was under house arrest in April of last year when he disappeared after cutting off his ankle bracelet – Jun 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. fugitive has been returned to Canada after an international investigation that spanned three years.

Cody Casey cut off his ankle bracelet and fled Canada while out on bail in April 2022, according to Vancouver police.

This sparked an investigation that spanned 14 countries.

Casey was arrested in the Middle East on Oct. 5, 2024, by Royal Oman Police and returned to Canada last week following a six-month extradition process.

“This was a complex, multi-jurisdictional investigation that required extraordinary collaboration and perseverance,” Insp. Phil Heard, commanding officer of Vancouver Police Department’s organized crime section, said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are grateful to our partners across Canada and abroad, including the RCMP, the Bolo Program, and the Royal Oman Police, for their unwavering support in bringing Cody Casey back to face justice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Casey was initially charged in 2020 with 17 criminal offences, including the production and trafficking of fentanyl, as well as numerous firearms-related charges following an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.

He disappeared weeks before his trial was scheduled to start.

Trending Now

Casey was named Canada’s third most wanted person by the BOLO Program, which announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police said investigators worked with agencies in 14 countries and the investigation eventually led to Oman, where Casey was arrested.

“We have a duty to bring fugitives to justice. There can be no safe haven for those trying to evade the law,” Liam Price, RCMP’s director general of international special services, said.

“RCMP Federal Policing collaborates with police across Canada and around the world to ensure that individuals who commit serious crimes are held accountable.”

Casey was formally returned to Vancouver by VPD officers on April 24. He appeared in B.C. provincial court and remains in custody.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices