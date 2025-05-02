B.C. fugitive returned to Canada after 3-year international investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. fugitive has been returned to Canada after an international investigation that spanned three years.

Cody Casey cut off his ankle bracelet and fled Canada while out on bail in April 2022, according to Vancouver police.

This sparked an investigation that spanned 14 countries.

Casey was arrested in the Middle East on Oct. 5, 2024, by Royal Oman Police and returned to Canada last week following a six-month extradition process.

“This was a complex, multi-jurisdictional investigation that required extraordinary collaboration and perseverance,” Insp. Phil Heard, commanding officer of Vancouver Police Department’s organized crime section, said in a statement.

“We are grateful to our partners across Canada and abroad, including the RCMP, the Bolo Program, and the Royal Oman Police, for their unwavering support in bringing Cody Casey back to face justice.”

Casey was initially charged in 2020 with 17 criminal offences, including the production and trafficking of fentanyl, as well as numerous firearms-related charges following an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.

He disappeared weeks before his trial was scheduled to start.

Casey was named Canada’s third most wanted person by the BOLO Program, which announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police said investigators worked with agencies in 14 countries and the investigation eventually led to Oman, where Casey was arrested.

“We have a duty to bring fugitives to justice. There can be no safe haven for those trying to evade the law,” Liam Price, RCMP’s director general of international special services, said.

“RCMP Federal Policing collaborates with police across Canada and around the world to ensure that individuals who commit serious crimes are held accountable.”

Casey was formally returned to Vancouver by VPD officers on April 24. He appeared in B.C. provincial court and remains in custody.