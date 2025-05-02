Man charged in 4-month-old baby girl’s death in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police say they have charged a man in connection to an infant’s death after reviewing an autopsy report that determined the baby “did not die from natural causes.”
Police said on Nov. 5, 2023, officers were called to an apartment on Champlain Street for reports of an infant in medical distress.
Four-month-old Annaleigh Storey was found unresponsive, police said.
She was rushed to hospital where she later died. An autopsy was conducted and police said “preliminary findings raised the possibility the death may be suspicious.”
Police said at the time of the baby’s death, she was being cared for by her mother’s boyfriend.
Officers spoke to the boyfriend who was released unconditionally. Since the baby’s death, investigators have spoken to other family members and executed several search warrants, police said.
“Hamilton police recently received the full autopsy report, which provided further details and confirmed Annaleigh did not die from natural causes,” police said.
“With this new information, investigators determined criminal charges would be laid.”
On Thursday, police charged a 23-year-old man with manslaughter, police announced in a news release on Friday.
“Hamilton Police Service continues to extend its deepest condolences to Annaleigh’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” police said.
