2 face first-degree murder charge in death of Markham, Ont., woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region say one man has had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder and another man is now facing the same charge in the case of a Markham, Ont., woman whose remains were found last summer.

Police say Ying Zhang’s family reported her missing on July 25 after she failed to return home from work, and her body was found in Kawartha, Ont., four days later.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say a 26-year-old man was arrested and initially charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault, and his charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

They say his charges have now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Police say a 53-year-old man has now also been charged with first-degree murder in Zhang’s death.

They say there are no outstanding suspects and anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.