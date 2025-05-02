Lu Kala among presenters scheduled for arts festival in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The spotlight will be on the arts community this weekend in Guelph, Ont.

Speakers, artists and musical acts, among other presenters, will be at the River Run Centre for the Arts’ ArtsEverywhere Festival.

Marva Bailey-Wisdom, co-director of the festival, said the event will offer something for everyone.

“The arts itself, the breadth of it, it’s so compelling. And it allows a more level playing field for people to enter a space of understanding each other through conversations and stories,” Bailey-Wisdom said.

The international festival is a three-day event and will feature a variety of lectures, speakers and artistic performances as a way to offer audiences a chance to discuss and gain a fresh perspective on issues currently shaping the world.

Bailey-Wisdom said using the arts in a positive way is a critical component of the festival.

“Many of the presenters and/or guests that come to us from across the world, they bring themselves, their stories and bring their artistic expertise across a broad cross-section of what the arts is,” she said.

Juno Award nominee Lu Kala will be among the musical acts at the festival.

Kala is scheduled to perform at the River Run Centre on Friday evening.

The Toronto singer-songwriter said the arts, particularly music, are critical to help promote change because they give people an escape during uncertain times.

“I feel like music is a lot of people’s escape and outlet, and it’d be a shame if that was ripped away from people because I don’t know where they’d let out all the frustrations and feelings,” Kala said.

She said a lot of people feel lost in today’s society, and her music helps them find themselves and feel confident.

Kala takes the stage at 7 p.m.

The ArtsEverywhere Festival ends on Sunday.