Crime

Teen orphaned in Lapu Lapu tragedy donates half of GoFundMe to other victims

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 7:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Memorials grow for Lapu Lapu festival victims'
Memorials grow for Lapu Lapu festival victims
Community members gathered at a growing memorial for the victims Wednesday night paying their respects to the lives lost. As Aaron McArthur reports, it comes as we're hearing from the lone survivor of a family killed in Saturday's tragedy.
A teenager who lost his immediate family in the Lapu Lapu tragedy is thanking the community for their generous outpouring of support.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated to my GoFundMe campaign,” Andy Le says in the video.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”

A video was posted late Wednesday on the GoFundMe campaign for Le after he lost his father, stepmother and five-year-old sister at the festival when an SUV drove into the crowd.

The fundraiser said Le lived only because, “at the last moment, he decided to stay home to finish homework instead of attending the event with his family.”

More than $542,000 has been raised in the campaign.

Le says $266,000 will be put towards supporting other victims.

Click to play video: 'Growing memorial for Lapu Lapu Day victims, as Vancouver police update investigation'
Growing memorial for Lapu Lapu Day victims, as Vancouver police update investigation
Thirteen people remained in hospital on Thursday following the Lapu Lapu incident, where 11 people were killed and dozens more injured.

One person has been downgraded from critical to serious condition, Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media briefing on Thursday.

All streets have now reopened and the area has been cleared.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

