San Francisco Giants pick up contract of Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Dayson Croes

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are losing the services of all-star infielder Dayson Croes.

The Goldeyes announced on Wednesday his contract has been transferred to the Major League’s San Francisco Giants after two seasons with the Fish.

“The entire Goldeyes organization would like to congratulate Dayson and thank him for his two seasons in Winnipeg,” said general manager Andrew Collier in a media release.

“On and off the field, he’s just an outstanding person and it’s great to see his hard work and dedication rewarded.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Croes was their leading hitter last season. His .342 batting average was good for third best in the entire American Association. The 25-year-old also hit five homers with 51 RBI.

“I’m extremely happy for Dayson,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins in a media release. “This has been a long time coming and he deserves this.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would have loved to have him play for us again this year, but he’s proven that he’s ready for an opportunity in affiliated ball and I hope he takes it and runs with it.”

Croes is the Goldeyes’ 88th player to make the leap to affiliated baseball.

The Goldeyes made two other roster moves on Wednesday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Jesse Galindo on loan from a team in the Mexican Baseball League and they also released Tylor Jans after he suffered an injury prior to the start of spring training.

The Goldeyes season opener is next Thursday against the Cleburne Railroaders.