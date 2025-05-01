Free hospital parking in N.S. a relief for many, but are there enough spots?

Send this page to someone via email

Free parking is coming to hospitals across Nova Scotia for patients, visitors and staff.

The new protocol begins Thursday and is a huge relief for health-care workers, who, up until now, had to pay along with the general public.

“If you have a patient here, minimum stay is probably five to seven days. That adds up over time,” said Katrina Manders, a clinical specialist who works at the QEII Infirmary in Halifax.

“For the patients definitely, but more for the staff that are working here day in and day out — it’s expensive. Staff here have been wanting this for a long time. It’s been a long time coming.”

Many Nova Scotians share this sentiment, regardless of why they’re at the hospital.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“About six years ago, my husband had cancer, and we had to be at the radiation centre for 39 sessions,” said Sandra Butler, who is now a patient herself. “I mean, that’s hard to afford, especially when you’re dealing with a terminal disease.”

Story continues below advertisement

Free parking is something that won’t just be a game-changer for Nova Scotians, she adds, but for all Maritimers forced to travel for care.

“I was at the IWK (Health Centre) back in September with my grandson,” said Arlene Smith, who was visiting her brother, who’s currently hospitalized. “It was just a big expense — on top of accommodation, food — and I think it would be incredible, especially for visitors.”

However, the new protocol doesn’t mean parking will be free for everyone.

To get your parking validated, you have to be staff, a patient or a visitor of someone currently in hospital.

According to Nova Scotia Health senior communications advisor Brendan Elliott, without validation, the hourly rate to park at designated hospital lots and parking garages will be increasing from $3 to $6 an hour, effective Thursday.

While the free parking incentive may discourage public use of the lots, some hospital staff worry about the impact it will have on parking space availability.

“The idea of it being free is very exciting,” Manders said. “But it’s a limited quantity so you can’t guarantee yourself a spot every day.”

Watch the video above for the full story.