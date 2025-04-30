CFL teams look to London for 7 picks in 2025 draft

Send this page to someone via email

Six members of the Western Mustangs and Londoner Taylor Elgersma heard their names called on Tuesday in the 2025 CFL Draft.

Three of those players were taken in Round 2.

Erik Andersen was the first Mustang off the board at 13th overall, as the big offensive lineman was chosen by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Andersen will attend a rookie minicamp with the New York Giants after receiving an invitation before draft night.

The B.C. Lions selected Western defensive back Jackson Findlay at 16 and he now has a chance to continue an incredible family tradition.

Findlay’s great-grandfather played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1935. Findlay’s grandfather was a member of the Lions when they won their first Grey Cup. Findlay’s uncle was a linebacker for B.C. and Saskatchewan and Findlay’s own father was a defensive back with the Roughriders.

Story continues below advertisement

Findlay is from North Vancouver, B.C.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Winnipeg selected quarterback Elgersma 18th overall in the second round.

Elgersma is also drawing National Football League interest. He had 17 NFL teams send representatives to his pro day and received invitations from the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills to attend rookie minicamps with them.

Just as Findlay will have a chance to go back home out west, Mustangs running back Keanu Yazbeck will get a chance to return home to Quebec after the Montreal Alouettes took him in the fourth round at number 35 overall.

Offensive lineman Alex Berwick was chosen by B.C. in the seventh round with the 59th overall selection.

Finally, in a third story of hometown star returns, Western defensive lineman Max Von Mueldorfer went two picks later to the Calgary Stampeders. The Alberta native took up weightlifting at a gym in Calgary when he was younger and became one of the best weightlifters in the country. Von Mueldorfer has a U20 Pan American Games title under his belt representing Canada and will now have a chance to represent his home city on the football field.

Rookie camps in the CFL will begin May 7, with training camps opening on May 11.

Story continues below advertisement

The pre-season begins May 19 with a game between Calgary and B.C. that could see as many as three Western Mustangs on the field.