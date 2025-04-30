Menu

Sports

Canadian university QB to attend Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills rookie minicamps

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 4:57 am
1 min read
Laurier Golden Hawks quarterback Taylor Elgersma throws a pass during first-half Uteck Bowl football action against the Bishop's Gaiters in Lennoxville, Que., Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. View image in full screen
Laurier Golden Hawks quarterback Taylor Elgersma throws a pass during first-half Uteck Bowl football action against the Bishop's Gaiters in Lennoxville, Que., Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Wilfrid Laurier University quarterback Taylor Elgersma may have gone undrafted by the NFL over the weekend, but his hopes of playing in the league are not finished.

The university has confirmed the London, Ont., native will be attending the Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp from May 2 to 4 followed by the Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp from May 9 to 11.

After leading Laurier’s football team to the Vanier Cup, where they lost to Laval, Elgersma was named the Hec Crighton Trophy winner as Canada’s top football player.

He finished the season by throwing 20 touchdowns, 330.4 yards per game and 2,659 total passing yards, all tops at the Canadian university level.

Then in January, he was invited to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., which is a showcase for many of the top NFL draft-eligible football players south of the border.

Following that appearance, Elgersma headed to the University at Buffalo’s Pro Day, where members of the Bills staff were in attendance, before also making a visit to Green Bay to meet with staff.

Although Elgersma went undrafted over the weekend, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, of Oakville, Ont., was selected in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers. Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who is an Alberta native, went in the fourth round.

While Elgersma may be in tough to continue his playing career south of the border despite the pending opportunities, the door will remain open in Canada for him as well.

The CFL draft will take place on Tuesday night, and he is the 14th-ranked prospect on the CFL scouting list so he should hear his name called early.

