Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stranger confronts two women with a knife at a Vernon, B.C. park

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stranger allegedly confronts women with knife in Vernon’s Polson Park'
Stranger allegedly confronts women with knife in Vernon’s Polson Park
An evening bike ride became a disturbing encounter for two women in Vernon. They were approached by a stranger who they say threatened them with a knife. As Victoria Femia reports, police are still looking for a suspect.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

What began as a late-night bike ride ended in a terrifying encounter for two women in Vernon, B.C., on Friday night.

Global News is not naming the women due to safety concerns.

The women were riding through Polson Park around 11 p.m. when they stopped briefly. That’s when they noticed a man step out from the shadows.

“It looked a little sketchy, so we trusted our gut and said, ‘We gotta go,’” one of the women told Global News.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They turned to leave, but the situation quickly escalated.

“As soon as we started running, he started running toward us,” said the woman. “Before I knew it, he was on the other side of my bike, quite close to my face, with a knife. He was just uttering threats like, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ over and over again.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect continued to threaten them, even as one of the women pleaded for him to stop.

“She was saying, ‘No, please don’t, we’re leaving,’” her friend recalled. “He said, ‘I’m going to effing kill you — get out of here.’ I was frozen. Then, he just walked away.”

Trending Now

Shaken, the two women ran across the street and called 911. RCMP officers arrived just before midnight but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police describe the man as wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie and a fanny pack.

The victims say they continue to feel afraid even after returning home that night.

“He had full intent to harm us and nothing else, I mean he could have robbed us blind,” said one woman.

Vernon RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices