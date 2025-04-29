Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard to start Game 5 against the Kings 

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will once again start Calvin Pickard in net for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the move after the morning skate.

“I think he’s made some big saves when we’ve needed it, especially in the second half of the game,” he said of the 33-year-old goalie.

"I like that nothing's fazed him and he's given us really solid goaltending at key times."

Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner in goal midway through Game 2, then backstopped the Oilers to wins in Games 3 and 4 to tie the best-of-seven first-round series at 2-2.

The six-foot-one, 206-pound netminder from Moncton, N.B., has a .889 save percentage with a 3.29 goals-against average across the three games he’s played this post-season.

Pickard was 22-10-1 in regular-season play through the 2024-25 campaign with a .900 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against average.

Skinner, 26, was Edmonton’s starter for much of the regular season and put up a 26-18-4 record with a .896 save percentage, a 2.81 goals-against average and three shutouts.

He gave up 11 goals on 58 shots across the first two games of the series.

The Oilers head into Tuesday’s matchup averaging 4.75 goals against per game, the highest among the 16 playoff teams. The Kings are second at 4.50.

The high goal totals are likely to dwindle as the series goes on, Knoblauch said.

“It would be pretty hard to think it would stay as high as it has been over these four games,” he said. “Especially with two teams that take a lot of pride in their defensive play, in keeping the puck out. So I’d imagine that there’ll be some 1-0, 2-1 hockey games later on.”