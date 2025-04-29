Energy, environmental groups strike hopeful tone after Liberal federal election win

Send this page to someone via email

Energy industry groups and environmental advocates were striking a hopeful note a day after voters returned the Liberals to power in Ottawa.

“A new federal government offers an opportunity to rejuvenate Canada’s economy and its approach to natural resource development,” said Lisa Baiton, head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

She said the group was encouraged by the tone of Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during the campaign when it came to the importance of the oil and gas industry to Canada’s economy and national security.

“Canada stands at a pivotal moment in its history — caught in a trade war with our closest trading partner and facing direct challenges to our sovereignty from the president of the United States.

With the global economic uncertainty being caused by actions in the United States, Canada has an opportunity to stand out as a stable, trusted trading partner,” she said.

Liberals will develop clean, conventional energy for a self-sustaining Canada if re-elected: Carney

Tristan Goodman, who leads the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, said he’s hopeful Carney’s economic chops will be reflected in his party’s policies.

Carney previously headed up central banks in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Carney said his party would streamline project reviews, but keep the industrial carbon levy, emissions cap and review legislation. He took a positive tone toward the sector during the campaign, but Goodman said “there’s also skepticism” on the part of industry.

“Most of the energy industry will really focus on what his … government actions are compared to just the language, but it is constructive,” he said.

“Hopefully that constructive language will move into tangible action that can actually meet all these expectations of growing the energy business while also addressing climate issues and increasing the opportunities for Indigenous Nations and Indigenous Canadians.”

The head of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors said the election marked a “defining shift” for the energy sector.

“Canadians spoke clearly: the debate is no longer whether to develop our natural resources, but how swiftly and boldly we can advance,” said Mark Scholz.

“Both leading parties recognized the urgent need to expand oil and gas development, secure Canada’s energy and economic strength and build critical infrastructure to counter rising global uncertainty and protectionism from our largest trading partner, the United States.”

The group said Canada must immediately expand infrastructure projects and eliminate the federal cap on emissions.

The association also called for the government to scrap so-called “greenwashing” legislation that limits how companies publicize their environmental performance and fast-track Indigenous participation in energy projects.

Shortly before the campaign began, 14 oil and gas top executives wrote an open letter to the federal party leaders laying out what they believe needs to be done to strengthen Canada’s sovereignty.

They said unspecified emergency powers should be invoked to speed along infrastructure projects deemed in the “national interest.”

The executives called for a simplification of regulation and a commitment to firm six-month deadlines for project approvals.

They also urged the elimination of the federal government’s cap on emissions, the repeal of the federal carbon levy on large emitters and loan guarantees to help Indigenous co-investment opportunities.

Poilievre promised during the campaign if his party won, it would do everything on the oil and gas bosses’ wish list.

Carney, premiers pledge to start work on national energy and trade corridor

The leader of clean-energy think tank Pembina Institute said the election came at a pivotal moment for Canada’s economic resilience and energy security — and electrification is the way to get there.

The institute is calling for the build-out of a national electricity grid powered by clean energy, expanding Canada’s electric vehicle charging network, funding home efficiency upgrades and other measures.

“This government — and everyone in Canada — has an opportunity to choose a pathway to long-term financial stability, secured global leadership and increased well-being for all. This pathway is rooted in clean energy.

Tim Gray, with Environmental Defence, cautoned Carney against spending public money on pipelines or support for fossil fuels.

“We trust that Mr. Carney knows full well that Canada’s economic future will be best secured by focusing on where the global energy system is going, not where it has been.