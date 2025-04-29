Menu

Crime

Manitoba teen faces murder charge in 2024 Misipawistik Cree Nation shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 2:15 pm
1 min read
A 16-year-old boy was re-arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder, Manitoba RCMP say, in connection with a September 2024 shooting at a Misipawistik Cree Nation home.

The suspect, from Chemawawin, was originally arrested last year and charged with firearms offences, in the death of a 23-year-old man from the community.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the teen was arrested in Sioux Valley First Nation and taken into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

